Sixth Sense star Toni Collette comes to the BBC in Netflix co-production Wanderlust

The About a Boy actress will be joined by Steven Mackintosh and Fresh Meat's Zawe Ashton

Little Miss Sunshine, The Sixth Sense and Miss You Already star Toni Collette has been cast in new Netflix/BBC1 drama Wanderlust.

The About A Boy actress will play Joy Richards, a therapist trying to find a way to keep the spark with her husband alive after “a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship”, according to the show’s synopsis. This leads to “remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire”.

Collette said: “It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”

Joining Collette in the six-part drama is Steven Mackintosh (Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, The Halcyon), Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat’s Vod) and Royce Pierreson (Line Of Duty’s Jamie). And in the director’s chair is Luke Snellin (Our Girl, Banana).

The series is penned by Nick Payne, his first script for TV after writing award-winning plays Constellations, The Sense Of an Ending and If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet.

Commissioned by BBC1 and a co-production with Netflix, the series will premiere in the UK on BBC1 and globally outside of the UK on Netflix.