“Mortified” Prue Leith apologises for revealing Bake Off winner early

The Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith said she is “mortified” and “so so sorry” for revealing the winner of tonight’s show.

Leith said in her apology on Twitter that she was in “a different time zone” when accidentally posting who won the competition this morning. PA report that Leith is currently in Bhutan, by the Himalayas, which is six hours ahead of GMT.

I am so sorry to the fans of the show for my mistake this morning, I am in a different time zone and mortified by my error #GBBO. — Prue Leith (@PrueLeith) October 31, 2017

In a now-deleted tweet from earlier today, Leith said, “No one told me judging a #gbbo final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win,” before congratulating the champ (we won’t reveal who here).

The 2017 Bake Off final is due to air on Channel 4 tonight from 8pm with the final round of showstoppers seeing Stephen, Sophie and Kate all battling it out to be crowned king or queen of the kitchen.

