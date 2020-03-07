England v Wales: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Accessibility Links

England host Wales in what could be their final Six Nations 2020 game

Six Nations England

The Six Nations faces an uncertain future as England prepare to host Wales this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ men have had their final game of the tournament – a clash against Italy – cancelled due to the spread of coronavirus.

They will do everything they can to triumph on home spoil before leaving their fate to the powers that be, with other games also called off.

Wales appear to be out of contention for the crown after losing two of their opening three games but will be determined to perform until their tournament is officially over.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the England v Wales Six Nations game live on TV and online.

What time is England v Wales?

England v Wales will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 7th March 2020.

What channel is England v Wales?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 3:50pm.

How to live stream England v Wales

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Six Nations this weekend

Saturday 7th March

Ireland v Italy (2:15pm) ITV  Postponed due to coronavirus

Preview: England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Sunday 8th March

Preview: Scotland v France (3:00pm) BBC One

