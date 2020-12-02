Chelsea transfers key to success for Frank Lampard, says Joe Cole

Joe Cole believes Chelsea’s summer transfer activity has been key to Frank Lampard’s success at the helm of his beloved club.

Advertisement

The Blues are flying in third in the Premier League and sit top of their Champions League group ahead of their clash against Sevilla live on BT Sport this evening.

Former Chelsea midfielder Cole believes his former teammate was “always going to be successful” in charge of the club, and that he can continue to build on his strong start.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Cole said: “He got the recruitment spot on in the summer.

“Start of the season, they just needed time to settle in. I wouldn’t say he’s done anything different, the work continues on the training ground, putting the structure in place.

“A few bits of quality in the final third and the goalkeeper has made a huge difference.”

Lampard’s men wobbled at the start of the season as new signings failed to hit the ground running and critics even began to doubt whether he could repeat his feat of landing a top-four place this time around.

But with just one defeat in the Premier League and zero on the continent, many are tipping the Blues to be a dark horse title contender and for that to continue into the future, and Cole is excited to see how far they can go.

Cole said: “I think with Frank, he was always going to be successful, I had no doubt about that.

“It’s just about time now, it’s just letting the team simmer.

“They’re one of the youngest squads apart from Thiago Silva, so there’s so much more to come from this Chelsea squad.”

BT Sport Monthly Pass lets customers watch all UEFA Champions League fixtures for the next 30 days for a simple fee of £25 with no contract. For more info visit bt.com/monthlypass.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Champions League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.