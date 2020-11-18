What channel is England v Iceland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

England will hope to round off their Nations League fixtures with a flourish against Iceland at Wembley.

The Three Lions were left in limbo over arrangements for the game as the Icelandic players initially looked unable to travel in and out of the UK without undergoing a mandatory period of COVID-19 self-isolation.

The game was potentially set to be moved to Albania or Germany before government intervention led to the Iceland players being given a short window to enter and exit the country without the need to isolate.

Back to the pitch and England will hope their attacking talents can step up and deliver a big performance to encourage Gareth Southgate before a big year in 2021.

Jack Grealish is the man of the moment with fans across the nation desperate to see more of the Aston Villa talisman in action for the national team.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Iceland on TV and online.

When is England v Iceland on TV?

England v Iceland will take place on Wednesday 18th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

England v Iceland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are plenty of Nations League clashes taking place on Wednesday evening including Northern Ireland v Romania on the free-to-air Sky Sports Mix channel.

What TV channel is England v Iceland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Iceland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

England v Iceland team news

England: TBC

Iceland: TBC

Our prediction: England v Iceland

The first meeting between the pair during the current Nations League campaign was a truly bleak affair. Neither team could leave that one feeling pleased as England underwhelmed and Iceland ultimately lost.

This should be different though. Players are back up to a reasonable level of sharpness in 2020/21, and the competition for places has rarely been this high.

Grealish is the one everyone wants to see, but Jadon Sancho’s goal against Ireland has given fans a further glimmer of the potential England boast.

Our prediction: England 3-0 Iceland

