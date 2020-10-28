Fantasy Premier League tips | Gameweek 7 transfers, James Rodriguez injury update, FPL price changes

Son Heung Min and Harry Kane are at it again. They’re the hottest property in FPL right now, but have you been riding the wagon or looking jealously at those in your league surging all around you?

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you march on through Gameweek 7 regardless of how well – or terribly – you’ve started the season, with injury updates and price changes galore.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Six rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW7?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 7.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 7

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – £5.8m

The Chelsea defender is a saving grace for Virgil van Dijk – and by association, Trent Alexander-Arnold – owners.

VVD is out for an indefinite spell through injury rendering him useless in FPL this time around, and potentially crippling TAA’s chances of repeating his 2019/20 heroics.

If you’re looking to ship out Liverpool defenders, Chilwell is the guy, your only option. Chelsea have recorded clean sheets against Sevilla and Man Utd in back-t0-back outings with Thiago Silva shining above the crowd.

This newly-disciplined Chelsea side, plus Chilwell’s attacking intent, plus his set-piece prowess, makes him a must-have in defence this season.

He has two clean sheets, two assists and a goal to his name in just three matches.

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – £7.3m

I’ve been tentative about Zaha all season – and every season for that matter – due to his red-hot and ice-cold patches.

But here we are, six games deep into 2020/21 and Zaha has picked up 8+ points from four of his six outings, including 15 and 13-point hauls.

Zaha is likely to add to his five goals and one assist in the coming weeks with a run of five favourable games coming up.

Danny Ings (Southampton) – £8.4m

Everyone has ‘heart eyes’ for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford right now, but let’s not sleep on Ings going into GW7.

The Southampton star isn’t a crazy bargain choice, but he is providing a tremendous, steady stream of points.

He has recorded an attacking contribution in four of the last five weeks, scoring four goals and setting up two in that time with returns of 11, 9, 2, 7, 10 in that time. Consistency is key.

James Rodriguez injury update

Carlo Ancelotti offered a fairly vague injury update on James Rodriguez after Everton’s defeat to Southampton.

He said: “I think we have to check in the next few days.

“He was tired at the end, he felt his muscle a little bit. But I don’t think it’s a big problem.

“It’s true that the game was difficult for everyone.”

Expect to hear more from Ancelotti in the build-up to their next match, but this sounds like the type of knock that shouldn’t see JRod tumble out of your team.

This feels like an opportune moment for a solid first substitute to come in for the Columbian playmaker if he doesn’t make the cut, but not enough to sell him outright.

FPL price changes

You can expect a host of FPL price changes as the week progresses and we’ll bring you right up to speed with all the latest ups and downs as soon as the reshuffling has taken place.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 7. Updated: Tuesday 27th October

IN

Patrick Bamford (Leeds) – 291,347 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 214,530 Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 200,941 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 194,237 Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 140,942

OUT

Lucas Digne (Everton) – 250,514 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 172,810 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 99,493 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 90,588 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 90,490

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the likes.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Those people are fools.

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star.

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it. Keep it. Be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

