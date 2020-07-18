What channel is Stoke v Brentford on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Stoke take on Brentford in a big game for both sides – but arguably a bigger game for Leeds United fans.

A win for Brentford would secure at least third place for them in the Championship season, and would temporarily put them into the automatic promotion places ahead of West Brom.

A draw for Stoke would virtually guarantee their survival at the wrong end of the table.

Anything less than a Brentford victory would secure promotion for Leeds after 16 years away from the Premier League without them having to kick a ball.

All eyes will be fixed on the bet365 Stadium as the Championship season boils down to this.

When is Stoke v Brentford on TV?

Stoke v Brentford will take place on Saturday 18th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Stoke v Brentford will kick off at 12:30pm – the match is surrounded by several Premier League fixtures live on Sky Sports this weekend.

What TV channel is Stoke v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm.

How to live stream Stoke v Brentford online

Stoke v Brentford odds

Stoke v Brentford team news

Stoke: Joe Allen and Jack Butland miss out, Tyrese Campbell could return to the team.

Brentford: Nikolaos Karelis and Shandon Baptiste are likely to be sidelined though Josh Dasilva is expected to start.

Our prediction: Stoke v Brentford

Brentford know what is at stake here, and forgetting the Leeds scenario, they have their own sights set on the Premier League.

The Bees have plenty of attacking muscle and will hope top scorer Ollie Watkins can dig deep once again.

They sit top of the Championship form table with six wins out of six, while West Brom have only won three in that time. A victory over Stoke would ramp the pressure up massively on the Baggies.

Our prediction: Stoke 0-2 Brentford

