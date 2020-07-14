What channel is West Brom v Fulham on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

West Brom cannot secure promotion from the Championship with a victory over Fulham this week – but they could be banging on the door of the Premier League by Tuesday night.

The Baggies sit three points ahead of Brentford – and three below Leeds – in the table with three games to go.

Slaven Bilic’s men have been perched in the automatic promotion spots for most of the campaign and know that if they beat Fulham and Brentford lose to Preston this week, they are one point away from a return to the promised land of the Premier League.

However, Bilic will be desperate for his side to maintain their focus as fourth-placed Fulham certainly won’t roll over for them with their position in the play-off rankings yet to be determined.

West Brom had won three on the spin before being held to a 1-1 draw with Blackburn at the weekend, while Fulham have won four in a row – including three consecutive clean sheets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the West Brom v Fulham game on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Fulham on TV?

West Brom v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 14th July 2020.

Upcoming Championship games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

Check out our Championship fixtures guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

West Brom v Fulham will kick off at 5pm – the match is followed by Chelsea v Norwich as they enter their final three Premier League fixtures.

What TV channel is West Brom v Fulham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:30pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Fulham online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

West Brom v Fulham odds

West Brom v Fulham team news

West Brom: Ahmed Hegazi is back from suspension, meaning Bilic’s only absentees are full-back duo Nathan Ferguson and Kieran Gibbs.

Grady Diangana and danger man Matheus Pereira will be raring to go among West Brom’s attacking forces.

Fulham: Stefan Johansen has been here before. The promotion veteran from Fulham’s last Championship triumph impressed from the bench at the weekend and could be given a starting berth here.

The only absentee for Scott Parker is captain Tom Cairney who has missed the last two games with an unspecified knock.

Our prediction: West Brom v Fulham

These are the games you simply have to win if you’re serious about seizing an automatic promotion spot.

There’s no greater carrot to dangle than a spot in the Premier League, Bilic’s men will not need reminding or inspiring, they simply need to do their thing.

With eight goals and 16 assists to his name so far, hopes are pinned on Pereira to steer the ship from the front. If he can work his magic, the Baggies will be poised to boing…

Our prediction: West Brom 2-1 Fulham

