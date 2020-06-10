Chelsea 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Chelsea's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Chelsea started the new era under Frank Lampard expecting a transition season, a time to rebuild without fear of missing a target position.
A transfer embargo should have hampered their season but the emergence of young guns including Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount have transformed the Blues into a neutrals’ favourite.
They have nine games to turn a transitional season into a sensational one, with a top four spot in their sights, but can they achieve it?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Chelsea’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Chelsea fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Sunday 21st June
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:15pm) Sky Sports
Thursday 25th June
Chelsea v Man City (8:15pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 1st July
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Chelsea v Norwich (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watch Chelsea on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Chelsea, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Chelsea kit 2019/20
Chelsea released their new home kit at the beginning of May and used Eden Hazard as the face of the launch.
Hazard was then sold to Real Madrid, meaning the Blues’ marketing team were left rather red faced.
Chelsea debuted their home kit on the last game of the 2018/19 season against Watford.
Check out the pictures of the new Chelsea kit for 2019/20.
Take a look behind the scenes on set at our video shoot for the new @nikefootball home kit, which we’ll be wearing against Watford today! ????#ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/KK8HRumRza
— Chelsea FC (at ????) (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2019
Chelsea transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
- Mateo Kovacic (Real Madrid) – Undisclosed
OUT
- Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) – £88m
- Ola Aina (Torino) – £9m
- Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) – Undisclosed
- Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) – Free
- Rob Green – Retired
- Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus) – End of loan
- Tiemoue Bakayoko (Monaco) – Loan + £2.7m fee
- Nathan Baxter (Ross County) – Loan
- Jamal Blackman (Bristol Rovers) – Loan
- Lucas Piazon (Rio Ave) – Loan
- Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers) – Free
- Eduardo (SC Braga) – Free
- Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) – Loan
- Matt Miazga (Reading) – Loan
- Ethan Ampadu (RB Leipzig) – Loan + £585k fee
- Luke McCormick (Shrewsbury Town) – Loan
- Marcin Bulka (Paris Saint-Germain) – Free
- Danilo Pantic (Fehervar) – Loan + £450k fee
- Victor Moses (Inter Milan) – Loan
- Davide Zappacosta (Roma) – Loan
- Kenneth Omeruo (Leganes) – £4.5m
- David Luiz (Arsenal) – £8m
- Michael Hector (Fulham) – £5.3m
- Kenedy (Getafe) – Loan
- Danny Drinkwater (Aston Villa) – Loan
- Baba Rahman (RCD Mallorca) – Loan
Chelsea stadium guide
Name: Stamford Bridge
Capacity: 41,631
Location: London
Year opened: 1905
Pitch dimensions: 113 x 73 yards