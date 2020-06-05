When is the 1966 World Cup final on Channel 4?

Lockdown has boasted plenty of flashbacks to classic football matches and memorable sporting moments, but now we’ve approached the biggest of them all from an English perspective.

Advertisement

The 1966 World Cup final is quite simply the biggest moment in the nation’s football history, a once in a lifetime event that had never been achieved before and has not been replicated since.

Not only is the final iconic, but it was a pretty extraordinary game to behold, even without the context of a World Cup final.

England took on the mighty West Germany at Wembley and the rest is history…

Now you can tune in to watch the whole match live and free, and we’ve got the whole guide below.

Check out our guide to watching the 1966 World Cup final this weekend.

When is the 1966 World Cup final on TV?

The match will be shown on the afternoon of Sunday 7th June 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Coverage of the game begins at 1:30pm.

What channel is 1966 World Cup final?

You can tune in to watch the 1966 World Cup final on Channel 4.

Alternatively, you can live stream the game via All 4, their online service.

Who won the 1966 World Cup final?

If you’ve made it this far without knowing, you probably don’t deserve to know…

Of course England romped to victory in 1966, winning their first and only World Cup title in history in front of 96,924 fans at Wembley.

The game was levelled at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes. Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters got on the scoresheet for England while Helmut Haller and Wolfgang Weber netted for West Germany.

Hurst struck again in the 101st minute, arguably the most infamous goal ever scored in world football, with suggestions that the whole of the ball failed to cross the line. The striker wrapped up his hat-trick – and indeed the game – in the last minute with an iconic strike as supporters invaded the pitch.

Advertisement

England triumphed 4-2 and sparked legendary scenes across the nation to be fondly remembered forever.