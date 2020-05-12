When does Bundesliga restart? Return date and fixtures

Bundesliga football is coming back to finish the 2019/20 season and bring top-tier football back to our TV screens in the coming weeks.

Angela Merkel and the German government has announced that the league will return, albeit with a stringent set of social distancing guidelines and safety procedures to neutralise any threat to staff or players’ wellbeing.

Watch the Bundesliga on TV and live stream in the UK

When will the Bundesliga return?

The Bundesliga has been given the green light to return to action on Saturday 16th May.

Bundesliga fixtures

League officials have returned to Matchday 26, the first round of games to be postponed, to resume action.

No further announcements have been made on the rest of the schedule, though games are likely to follow the same order as previously set out.

The first round of matches will be:

Saturday 16th May

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (2:00pm) – BT Sport 1

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (2:00pm) – BT Sport 2

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (2:00pm) – BT Sport 3

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 1

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (2:30pm) – BT Sport Extra 2

Frankfurt v Borussia Mönchengladbach (4:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Sunday 17th May

Cologne v Mainz (2:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (4:45pm) – BT Sport 1

Monday 18th May

Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (7:15pm) – BT Sport 1

Watch Bundesliga on TV and live stream

