Why is Man City v Arsenal postponed tonight?

Manchester City’s rearranged Premier League encounter with Arsenal has been postponed amid the spread of coronavirus.

The game was originally called off due to City’s involvement in the Carabao Cup final, but will now be pushed back further.

News broke yesterday that Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted Covid-19, and Arsenal played the Greek side in the Europa League just 13 days ago.

An official club statement from Arsenal read: “As a result of this exercise we identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game.

“The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low.

“However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.

“As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight’s match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed.”

They added: “The players will remain at their homes until the 14-day period expires. Four Arsenal staff – who were sitting close to Mr Marinakis during the match – will also remain at home until the 14 days are complete.”

The Premier League will continue to monitor the situation, while leagues across Europe including Serie A have been cancelled indefinitely due to the spread of the virus.