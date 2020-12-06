How to watch UK Championship 2020 snooker live – order of play and TV coverage

The snooker UK Championship final kicks off today, with England’s Judd Trump hoping for his second win at the tournament, but facing some strong competition from Australia’s Neil Robertson.

Both Trump and Robertson cruised through the semi-finals with relative ease, enjoying 6-2 victories against two of China’s best players, Lu Ning and Zhou Yuelong respectively.

There’s an awful lot riding on today’s events as the winner of the UK Championship will go home with a whopping £200,000, so expect the remaining two competitors to be bringing their A-game.

The action will be unfolding at Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes, but as with all sporting events right now, fans are prohibited from the venue due to risk of coronavirus transmission.

Fortunately, matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 UK Championship including times, TV details and a daily order of play.

When is the UK Championship 2020 final?

The 2020 UK Championship started on Monday 23rd November.

The two-week run culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 6th December.

How to watch the UK Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 UK Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Most of the action will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

UK Championship order of play

You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below the list to see how you can tune in on BBC and Eurosport.

Friday 4th December – Final

Afternoon (from 2pm)

Judd Trump [1] v Neil Robertson [3]

Evening (from 8pm)

Judd Trump [1] v Neil Robertson [3]

UK Championship schedule

Sunday 6th December – Final

BBC Two: 1pm and 7pm

Eurosport 1: 12:45pm and 6:45pm

UK Championship prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the UK Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £200,000

£200,000 Runner-up: £80,000

£80,000 Semi-finalists: £40,000

£40,000 Quarter-finalists: £24,500

£24,500 Last 16: £17,000

£17,000 Last 32: £12,000

£12,000 Last 64: £6,500

£6,500 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £1,009,000

Who is the defending champion?

Ding Junhui triumphed in 2019 after defeating Stephen Maguire 10-6 in the final showdown.

The players ranked No.16 and No.14 respectively at the time with only John Higgins (5) and Mark Allen (7) reaching the quarter-finals from the top 10.

No.98 ranked Nigel Bond’s fairytale run led him beyond Judd Trump and into the quarters where he was narrowly defeated by Allen.

Shaun Murphy was dumped out in the first round by No.121 ranked Israeli Eden Sharav, while Kyren Wilson fell to Marco Fu at the second hurdle and Ronnie O’Sullivan fell to the ultimate champion Junhui in the Last 16.

