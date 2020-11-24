How to watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev – Fight date, undercard, TV and live stream details

Anthony Joshua is back. Refreshed and reset, he’s finally set to defend his four heavyweight belts against Kubrat Pulev in December.

The boxing world was left shell-shocked as Joshua staggered and stumbled to defeat against underdog Andy Ruiz Jr in June 2019, but AJ fought back in Saudi Arabia to reclaim his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles last December.

Joshua hasn’t stepped foot inside a ring for a professional bout in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but he’s about to break that barren spell with a title defence against stern opposition in the shape of Pulev.

The 31-year-old knows he must fight to reclaim his stardom after being somewhat usurped by Tyson Fury as the British people’s champion.

Joshua and Fury are eyeing each other up for a mouth-watering showdown in 2021, but for now, all eyes are fixed on December with both men in action against different opponents to keep themselves ticking along.

Check out all the latest details about Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev fight date

Joshua v Pulev will take place on Saturday 12th December 2020.

It was originally slated to go ahead on 20th June prior to lockdown restrictions being enforced.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev?

The main event – Joshua v Pulev – is expected to go ahead from 10pm once the men have completed their ring walks.

The undercard could begin at around 5pm with a range of fighters on display building up to the big one.

Where is Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev held?

Joshua v Pulev will go down at Wembley Arena, a stone’s throw away from the stadium – the scene of Joshua’s crowning victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

The fight was due to take place at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, the first major boxing bout to be staged there.

Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev undercard

More fights will be added to the slate in the coming days, but for now, fans can look forward to the following Joshua v Pulev undercard:

Lawrence Okolie v Krzysztof Głowacki

Martin Bakole v Sergei Kuzmin

]Hughie Fury v Mariusz Wach

Watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in UK

Fans can tune in to watch Joshua’s latest fight on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off cost of £24.95, the same price as his previous bout against Andy Ruiz Jr.

If you purchase the event via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Watch Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev in USA

US fans can watch the event live in the US via DAZN.

More details to be confirmed.

Check out our guide to boxing on tv for all the biggest upcoming fights.

