How to watch French Open – TV channel, live stream, schedule, times
The French Open 2020 will go ahead this month and we've got all the live TV information about how to watch the iconic tournament live on Eurosport plus times, dates and daily schedules.
The French Open is drawing to the end of the first week with a number of top contenders still going strong in the shape of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Djokovic sailed through his third-round clash with Lithuanian Daniel Elahi Galan while Nadal is in action against unseeded opposition today for a place in the second week of the competition.
Grigor Dimitrov has set up a clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round on Monday, but one man who won’t be joining them on court any further is Matteo Berrettini.
The rising Italian star – seeded No.7 – was left stunned by unseeded German ace Daniel Altmaier who won in straight sets.
In the women’s draw, Sofia Kenin dropped just two games as she defeated Irina Bara to progress, while Petra Kvitova is also through to Monday as the competition heats up.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2020 tennis tournament.
When is the French Open 2020?
The tournament started on Sunday 27th September 2020 and runs until Sunday 11th October 2020.
Where is the French Open 2020 held?
The tournament is held at Roland-Garros in Paris, France as usual.
It may not look the same without fans but the iconic clay courts should still provide plenty of drama.
French Open schedule
Sessions start at 10am UK time unless specified.
PHILIPPE-CHATRIER COURT
Simone Halep (ROM) (1) v Iga Swiatek (POL)
Sebastian Korda (USA) v Rafael Nadal (ESP) (2)
Elina Svitolina (UKR) v Caroline Garcia (FRA)
Hugo Gaston (FRA) v Dominic Thiem (AUT) (3)
Check out the full French Open schedule including every match on every court.
How to watch and live stream French Open in the UK
Sunday 4th October
Eurosport 1 – 9:55am to 8:15pm
ITV4 – 10am to 9pm
For information on how to receive each channel, check out the details below.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Eurosport is also available via Amazon Prime Video with a seven-day free trial of the Eurosport add-on plus a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.
The tournament will also be available to watch on ITV and online via ITV Hub.
