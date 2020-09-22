What channel is Fleetwood v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fleetwood take on Everton in one of the most intriguing Carabao Cup fixtures of the round.

The Cod Army are a tough nut to crack at League One level having reached the play-offs last season under Joey Barton’s stewardship.

Merseyside-born boss Barton has sharpened his side into an effective unit who will hope to make their Premier League opponents sweat this week.

Everton have enjoyed a terrific start to the season following a victory over Tottenham and a 5-2 rout of West Brom at Goodison Park at the weekend.

New hero James Rodriguez has took to the Premier League superbly alongside a new-look midfield, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin has started the season in hot form up front.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fleetwood v Everton on TV and online.

When is Fleetwood v Everton on TV?

Fleetwood v Everton will take place on Wednesday 23rd September 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Fleetwood v Everton will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Lincoln v Liverpool on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Fleetwood v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 8pm.

How to live stream Fleetwood v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fleetwood v Everton team news

Fleetwood: Joel Coleman is the only absentee for Fleetwood.

Barton will be desperate to get one over a Premier League team for his team and for his own aspirations as a manager, so expect a full-strength XI.

Everton: Barring a centre-back issue, Everton are expected to name a team of fringe players including Alex Iwobi, Moise Kean and Bernard.

Michael Keane and Yerry Mina could continue in defence with Jarrad Branthwaite and Mason Holgate out.

Our prediction: Fleetwood v Everton

A reshuffled Everton side is expected. That can always unsettle teams, especially those still lacking tip-top fitness in the new season.

However, in Kean, Iwobi, Bernard, Sigurdsson and more, Everton have plenty of Premier League quality running through their squad and should be able to get the job done efficiently.

Fleetwood will give their all, but have been unconvincing during their competitive games in 2020/21 despite grinding out solid results.

Our prediction: Fleetwood 0-2 Everton

