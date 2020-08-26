Greg Rusedski says Andy Murray won’t win another Grand Slam: “He’s on bonus time”

Greg Rusedski doesn’t believe Andy Murray can win another Grand Slam during his career, despite pouring praise on the former world No.1 ahead of the US Open 2020.

Murray made an unlikely comeback from hip resurfacing surgery in late 2019 and an enforced coronavirus lockdown break has given him a fighting chance to practice and regain his fitness ahead of the return to elite tennis majors.

Rusedski – who will offer expert opinions for Amazon Prime Video throughout their coverage of the US Open – hailed Murray as an “unbelievable competitor” during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com but does not believe the Scottish superstar can add to his tally of three major titles.

He said: “I don’t see him winning another major in his career. I think it’s just physically too demanding for everything he’s been through.

“For Andy, if he could get into the fourth round in the second week of a major it would be a phenomenal performance in my opinion. He’s such a great competitor, he’s such a great player. It’s just having to go back to back-to-back, and I’m not sure his body can take it physically but he’s an unbelievable competitor.

“With Andy, for me, he’s on bonus time at the moment through everything he’s achieved and everything he’s done.

“I was lucky enough to be one of the team captains for the Battle of the Brits, Andy was on my team, he was loving it. Him and Dan Evans honestly, their banter and enjoyment of tennis and having fun – they were just loving it.

“I think he’s going to be in great spirits and really enjoy the US Open. Let’s not forget it was his first major in 2012, so great memories there as well.”

But while Rusedski may have downplayed Murray’s chances of a deep run in the US Open this time around, he has talked up two other British men as dark horses in the tournament.

“Look at Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans, I’m very impressed with how they’ve played. To have four British men in the main draw is quite fantastic.

“I think we could quite possibly have one or two in the second week of the US Open if the draw works out favourably. I’m really looking forward to it.

“Evans can go, let’s not forget a few years ago he had match point against Stan Wawrinka the year he won the title. For him, the hard courts are the best surface, especially with the speed of the courts and his variety and his game.

“Without COVID happening, you would have assumed he would have gone into some deep runs and could’ve been ranked higher, top 20 in the world right now. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be able to.

“And Edmund as well, he’s gained 10lb of muscle over lockdown and he’s got Franco Davin (coach) now. He’s decided he’s going to bulk up and put more weight of shot on his ball as well as more speed on his serve.

“He’s really used the time with his coaches and physical coaches to change his body and muscle mass to get more weight of shot.”

