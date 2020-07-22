How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2020 live

The 2020 World Snooker Championship is fast-approaching with the planet’s finest players preparing to do battle in the first major post-lockdown.

Snooker – like the rest of the sporting calendar – has been decimated this year, but the event will go ahead largely as normal, albeit later in the year than usual.

Reigning champion Judd Trump will be seeking to retain his crown, while Neil Robertson, Mark Williams and many more will be eyeing up the crown.

Ronnie O’Sullivan remains the ultimate maverick star, the big draw to the tournament, and always has a chance of triumphing despite his lesser seeding.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2020 World Snooker Championship including times, TV details and draw details.

When is the World Snooker Championship?

The 2020 World Snooker Championship starts on Friday 31st July 2020 after being pushed back from its usual spot in April.

It will run for over two weeks before culminating in the final on Sunday 16th August 2020.

How to watch the World Snooker Championship 2020

Coverage of the 2020 World Snooker Championship will be readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package.

Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Most of the action will also be broadcast on BBC2 and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC1.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

When is qualifying?

Qualifying is currently underway with 128 players to be whittled down over the course of the week.

The first stage started on Monday 21st July and will run until Monday 28th July. At that point, qualifying stars will be sorted into the main draw so the competition can begin.

World Snooker Championship draw

The World Snooker Championship main draw has been made ahead of the first round with the route to the final already plotted for the top 16 seeds.

Over the coming days, 128 competitors will battle it out in qualifying for a place in the main competition, starting with the official first round on Friday 31st July 2020.

The draw has reigning champion Judd Trump at the top of the order with Number 2 seed Neil Robertson at the opposite end with both stars unable to play each other before the final, if they both advance that far.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is seeded Number 6 in the draw with a place on Robertson’s half of the draw.

World Snooker Championship schedule

More details on the full schedule for the main competition will be added here once available.

For now, you can tune in to watch various qualifying battles from 1:30pm and 7pm each day until the main tournament starts at the end of next week.

We’ll include all the specific TV channel details as and when available.

World Snooker Championship prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the World Snooker Championship. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £500,000

£500,000 Runner-up: £200,000

£200,000 Semi-finalists: £100,000

£100,000 Quarter-finalists: £50,000

£50,000 Last 16: £30,000

£30,000 Last 32: £20,000

£20,000 Last 48: £15,000

£15,000 Last 80: £10,000

£10,000 Last 112: £5,000

£5,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £2,395,000

Who is the defending champion?

Judd Trump is the reigning king of the Crucible showpiece event after masterful displays in 2019.

He suffered a brief scare in the first round against Thai player Thepchaiya Un-Nooh, but went on to trounce Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire and unseeded surprise package Gary Wilson in his route to the final.

Trump thrashed John Higgins 18-9 in the climactic showdown to secure his first World Snooker Championship.

Will fans be able to watch in the Crucible?

Fans will be allowed into the Crucible Theatre as part of a government plan to steadily reintroduce crowds to sporting events.

The tournament has been selected to host a pilot scheme of returning fans to arenas. Every session of the tournament will be populated by some degree of an audience.

WST chairman Barry Hearn has welcomed the move. He said: “Following extensive discussions with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport and Nigel Huddleston MP in recent weeks, we are delighted that the World Championship has been picked among the very small number of sports events for this pilot project.

“We will be the only indoor sporting event with a crowd.

“This highlights the Government’s confidence in snooker and our ability to safely welcome back fans at one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

“This is marvellous news for the small number of spectators lucky enough to have kept their tickets for what will be a unique occasion at the Crucible.

“Every single one who chose the option to keep their seat for this year will be given a place. And the limited number of tickets on general sale will be snapped up quickly by fans who now have a once in a lifetime opportunity to see this world-famous event live.”

