What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix? Start time, qualifying, TV coverage and race guide

You wait almost seven months for a morsel of Formula 1 action, then three race back-to-back weekends roar into view and you simply can’t escape it.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is ready to pick up where back-t0-back showdowns in Austria left off, although some teams will be wishing the F1 2020 calendar hadn’t started at all following a disastrous start to the fresh term. Ferrari, we’re looking at you.

Mercedes sailed to a one-two in last week’s Styrian with Lewis Hamilton seeing off his competitors with all the struggle and stress of a lazy day in Monte-Carlo, meaning the big story of the day came in the opening laps as Charles Leclerc self-destructed on teammate Sebastian Vettel, retiring both scarlet cars in the process.

Ferrari’s demise has obviously played right into Mercedes’ hands in terms of the driver and constructor championships, but eyes have lit up among the chasing pack below.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Alex Albon have been major benefactors in the opening races, while McLaren are firmly in the mix for the ‘best of the rest’ title following a pair of sensational late surges from British ace Lando Norris.

Hungary is likely to provide more intrigue, whatever the weather, but all eyes will be on Ferrari and their restless driver team.

We’ve got all the details about the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix including the race start time, qualifying times, TV coverage details.

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 19th July 2020 and will be the third race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

It will follow the double-header in Austria, with back-to-back race weekends at Silverstone coming up soon.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 2:10pm (UK time) after drivers engage in inevitably heated qualifying sessions over the course of the weekend

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Hungarian Grand Prix on?

You can watch every Formula 1 race live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Hungarian Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying?

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows:

Hungarian Grand Prix practice

Friday 17th July (from 9:30am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 10am

Practice 2 – 2pm

Saturday 18th July (from 10:45am on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 11am

Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Saturday 18th July (from 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 2pm

Hungarian Grand Prix

Sunday 19th July (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 2:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

