Premier League kits 2020/21 – rumours and confirmed team kits

The Premier League season hasn’t even drawn to a close yet and already plans are being drawn up for next season.

We should be in prime kit launch right now with clubs dropping images of their new threads and overdramatic social media videos to boot, but so far only a few have taken the plunge.

Chelsea and Bournemouth have already worn two new kits each since football returned during lockdown, while several others have at least shown off their new wares.

Check out the full round-up of confirmed and rumoured Premier League kits ahead of 2020/21.

Premier League kits 2020/21

Arsenal kit – rumours

Leaked images of the new Arsenal home kit have surfaced on social media prior to an official launch.

The kit is expected to be formally revealed before the end of the month with the Gunners not involved in any European competitions this August.

Image: Rapper Raks wearing Arsenal’s new home kit, which is yet to be officially released. [@Raks_a1] #afc pic.twitter.com/t9y4GpcaDO — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 6, 2020

The away kit is reported to be a bold white design with red streaks, based on the marbled floors of Highbury, while the Gunners’ third shirt is likely to be a navy design.

Aston Villa kit – rumours

Villa fans must wait patiently to know which division they’ll be in next season, and they’re in for a wait to see their next kit too.

Gambling company W88 will be replaced by Cazoo as the main sponsor, while Kappa will continue to design and make the shirts.

Bournemouth kit – confirmed

Bournemouth were among the first Premier League teams to show off their new threads and have already worn their home and away shirts in the 2019/20 season.

The Cherries’ home shirt – sponsored by Vitality – features red fading to black vertical stripes and is made by Umbro.

The away shirt is a smart, shock turquoise colour featuring a darker slash across the top half. They wore it against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Brighton kit – rumours

Brighton are yet to confirm their plans for the 2020/21 season though Nike will continue to supply their shirts for the upcoming campaign.

We’re going to take a stab in the dark and predict… blue and white stripes.

Burnley kit – rumours

Like Brighton, no news yet. Umbro will create the kit, but they changed very little from the tried-and-tested claret body, blue sleeves design that the club has used since, well, possibly the dawn of time itself.

Expect a fairly simple kit executed well by the popular supplier to numerous teams across the globe.

Chelsea kit – confirmed

Wasting absolutely no time at all, Chelsea Football Club. The Blues are living up to their nickname with a pair of new kits – both blue!

The home shirt is a royal blue effort from Nike featuring a zig-zag pattern with a large outlined Three logo after Chelsea switched sponsors from Yokohama Tyres.

The powder blue away kit is a snazzy effort featuring numerous navy dashes and a relatively subtle sponsor considering the size of it. We think Chelsea fans will be very pleased with Nike’s efforts this time around, albeit not with Mason Mount’s shoulder-to-body ratio.

Crystal Palace kit – rumours

Palace will be playing Premier League football once again next term, but they don’t quite know what they’ll look like doing so yet.

Puma opted for thicker disjointed stripes in 2019/20, so perhaps they’ll opt for a cleaner, more straightforward attempt in time for next season.

Everton kit – confirmed

Everton have left Umbro behind to become the envy of the Premier League as Hummel return to the top flight with a slick effort.

The home shirt features the iconic white chevrons on the shoulders, a brand new sponsor – Cazoo – as well as a subtle ‘metallic’ pattern across the body.

We’re yet to see the away kit yet, but let’s face it, Hummel deals exclusively in world class kits.

Leicester kit – rumours

Leicester fans have had plenty to celebrate in recent years, and their current standing should see them ready to embark on a European conquest in 2020/21.

Adidas are tasked with kitting them out to fit the bill. No pressure, ladies and gentlemen.

Liverpool kit – rumours

Liverpool have agreed a mega new kit deal with Nike ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Reds’ brand has soared in recent years under Jurgen Klopp, and they’ll be kitted out with fresh threads for their year-long reign as kings of England.

Their existing deal with New Balance runs until 31st July, so expect a reveal at the start of August.

Manchester City kit – rumours

City switched from Nike to Puma in time for 2019/20 and that partnership will continue into next year.

No kits have been confirmed yet, but an interesting note from City’s official Spanish Twitter account suggests this user may not be too far from the bullseye…

Manchester United kit – rumours

United are preparing for their sixth Adidas kit as part of their 10-year partnership with the German brand.

Chevrolet will continue to adorn the front of the shirts, but it may be their final year after reports claimed they were ready to end their association with the club.

However, since then, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer found a winning combination and unearthed a potential generational talent in Mason Greenwood, so we’re sure they’ll land on their feet.

Newcastle kit – rumours

Newcastle extended their deal with Puma in January, meaning another black and white-striped effort from the German manufacturers awaits.

There have been rumours of a Saudi Arabian sponsor to adorn the shirt if the club is eventually taken over by a Middle Eastern consortium, but until that issue is cleared up, a new shirt is low down on the agenda.

Norwich kit – rumours

Sourcing a new kit is the least of Norwich’s issues right now. They languish at the foot of the table and will almost certainly be wearing a yellow and green eye-waterer in the Championship next season.

Errea are set to continue to supply the team regardless of division.

Sheffield United kit – rumours

Pink and black, perhaps? Of course Sheffield United will be look dapper in red and white next season, we just don’t have any details as to how Adidas will go about it.

With European football on the cards, surely the Blades will go all-out to make sure they’re kitted in the finest armour, ready for battle.

Southampton kit – confirmed

In order to commemorate their glorious 135th anniversary (that common milestone…) Southampton have released a pair of throwback kits.

Under Armour are never afraid to go bold with their designs, and this year is no exception with a red body slashed across with a white sash. When the club was first formed, players would frequently play while wearing a physical sash over their shirts, hence the throwback here.

The away kit is yet to be revealed but expect a darker colour, as the third kit is a direct opposite of the home shirt – white with a red sash.

Tottenham kit – rumours

Nike have expanded beyond template designs for the upcoming season, allowing clubs to have greater customisation than ever before.

Tottenham are yet to reveal their latest uniform, but expect light grey patches to streak throughout the main white body of the shirt.

A racing green away shirt has been touted as well as a bright yellow third kit.

Watford kit – rumours

Watford’s kit suppliers do tend to play around with the yellow and black colours in various patterns.

Adidas’ latest effort of ‘halves’ is likely to change again with more traditional stripes likely to be in the pipeline.

West Ham kit – confirmed

West Ham have chosen to commemorate the 125th anniversary of their existence by changing basically nothing about their strip for next season and charging you full price for it.

The standard claret and blue effort has been scrutinised by fans on social media who can’t see any difference between their recent shirts.

West Ham United 2015-16 home shirt v West Ham United 2020-21 home shirt pic.twitter.com/IKLTlv6C8n — Museum of Jerseys (@museumofjerseys) June 29, 2020

Wolves kit – rumours

Orange. Probably orange.

