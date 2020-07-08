Usually the summer is a time for tapping F5 on a club shop website waiting for news of fresh Premier League kits, not actually watching the beautiful game.

This summer, fans are doing both. Several teams have already moved to show off their new kit offerings, with Chelsea going so far as to actually wear their new home and away shirts during recent matches.

Arsenal fans are among those patiently – and impatiently – still waiting for news on their fresh kits.

However, several leaked images and details are building a picture of what the kits could look like and when supporters can open their wallets for them.

Check out all the details on the new Arsenal kit below.

When will the new Arsenal kit be released?

As mentioned, the new Arsenal kit is yet to be revealed, unlike several of their rivals.

The current shirt was released in August last year after Adidas picked up the rights from Puma. The lack of a supplier switch this summer puts Adidas in the driving seat to pick when they want to release the new shirt.

Reports suggest they will wait again until August before officially releasing the 2020/21 kit, though a reveal could be in the short gap between the end of the Premier League season and August.

The Gunners are out of the Europa League, so by the time August comes around, they will not have any more football to play until the new Premier League season comes around following a short break.

Arsenal kit rumours

While fans continue to wait for official word, the new kit appears to be one of the worst-kept secrets right now.

Images have leaked on Twitter showing Rapper Raks donning the shirt.

Image: Rapper Raks wearing Arsenal’s new home kit, which is yet to be officially released. [@Raks_a1] #afc pic.twitter.com/t9y4GpcaDO — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 6, 2020

Banners have also been draped from the side of the Emirates sharing a very similar pattern and colour scheme to the shirt seen in the image above, suggesting that it is indeed the finished product.

Arsenal will see out the season in their current strip, but expect a quick reveal upon the close of the season in late July.