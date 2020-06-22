What Premier League games are free to air? Where to watch free games
The Premier League is back with more live coverage than ever before including fixtures on free-to-air TV
The first week of matches has been played without a hitch – unless you’re a goal-line technology enthusiast, hater of artificial crowd noise or David Luiz.
Plenty of drama, unexpected results and countless talking points have ensured the Premier League is truly back, and a huge chunk of games will be broadcast on free-to-air TV for the first time in the league’s history.
BBC broadcast their first live Premier League game at the weekend, Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, to a peak audience of 3.9million, while Sky’s free-to-air Pick TV channel boasted Everton v Liverpool and 5.5 million tuned in on Sunday to soak it up.
By the time the season is etched into the history books, nine rounds of Premier League fixtures will have been played by the end of July. Under normal circumstances, a solid number of those games would’ve been viewable on subscription channels but, of course, we’re not in normal circumstances.
Every single game will be shown live in some shape or form, with a third of those games to be shown on free-to-air channels – an unprecedented move for the most lucrative football division in the world.
Due to games being played behind closed doors, fans will only be able to catch up on the action remotely through their TV, laptop or devices, and several broadcasters have opened the gates for more free-to-air footy than ever before.
We’ve rounded up all the info on free-to-air Premier League football below – plus a full list of free games and how to watch them.
Free-to-air Premier League football on BBC
Free Premier League games on BBC: 4
You heard it, the BBC are showing four Premier League games across their platforms for the first time since the league’s inception in 1992.
The first game shown on a primetime BBC slot was Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, with the Eagles running out 2-0 winners at the Vitality Stadium.
We’ve got the full list below and will continue to update you with more free-to-air matches.
Premier League games on BBC – full list
Free-to-air Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video
Free Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video: 4
Amazon Prime Video moved into the Premier League TV market for the first time during this three-year cycle.
The online shopping giant bought the rights to two full rounds of games in December including the Boxing Day fixtures, tying in nicely with their bid to capitalise on Christmas sales with Amazon Prime covering both their delivery and video services.
They have been allocated four games to distribute as they see fit, and it has been announced that all of those matches will be made available to the public free of charge – another major win for the consumer.
Premier League games on Amazon Prime – full list
Free-to-air Premier League football on Sky Sports
Free Premier League games on Sky Sports: 25
The biggest broadcaster in the Premier League business has always – and will continue to be – Sky Sports.
They were due to air another 39 games before the end of the season, but their allocation has been bumped up to 64 in total, around two thirds of the remaining fixtures.
Sky Sports have confirmed that all 25 of their additional games will be shown live on free-to-air channel Pick TV (available on Sky, Virgin Media and Freeview).
Premier League games on Sky Sports – full list
Premier League games on Pick TV – full list
Free-to-air Premier League football on BT Sport
Free Premier League games on BT Sport: 0
BT Sport have the rights to 20 of the remaining fixtures, though they have not made any available on free-to-air TV.
Their allocation has risen from their original number of games, but further plans may not be announced until the fixtures and schedule is set in stone.
However, BT Sport do have a history of making games free-to-air including the all-English Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham in 2019.
Premier League games on BT Sport – full list
What Premier League games are free-to-air?
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm) Pick TV
Norwich v Everton (6pm) BBC
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm) Pick TV
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm) Pick TV
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm) Amazon Prime
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (8:15pm) Pick TV
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm) Pick TV
Saturday 4th July
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3pm) Pick TV
Sunday 5th July
Burnley v Sheffield United (12pm) Pick TV
Southampton v Man City (7pm) BBC
Tuesday 7th July
Watford v Norwich (6pm) Pick TV
Thursday 9th July
Bournemouth v Tottenham (6pm) Pick TV
Everton v Southampton (6pm) Amazon Prime
Saturday 11th July
Watford v Newcastle (12:30pm) Amazon Prime
Sunday 12th July
Wolves v Everton (12pm) Pick TV
Bournemouth v Leicester (7pm) Pick TV
Monday 13th July
Man Utd v Southampton (8pm) Pick TV
More to be confirmed…
Premier League results on free-to-air TV
Friday 19th June
Norwich 0-3 Southampton
Saturday 20th June
Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle 3-0 Sheffield United
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
For the full breakdown of what games are coming up across all channels, check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.
