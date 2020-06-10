When will Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury? Potential dates

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed a deal to fight twice, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Advertisement

AJ regained his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr following their rematch in December 2019, and is on the hunt to restore his pride after it suffered a damaging blow against the Mexican fighter.

Fury’s reputation has soared following his resounding victory over Deontay Wilder prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

The British stars have been kept apart thus far, but felt like only a matter of time before the pair would collide.

Check out all the details for Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury below.

When will Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury fight happen?

First things first, number one contender Dillian Whyte will be handed a shot at Joshua before any Fury showdown takes place. And prior to that, Joshua must complete a showdown against Kubrat Pulev after it was delayed due to lockdown.

Fury is contractually obliged to face Wilder to complete a trilogy, but if their performances during the second showdown are consistent with their ability, Fury should mop up a third encounter.

Assuming both men overcome their challenges, we should be set for the first instalment of Joshua v Fury in the summer of 2021.

A second fight would follow later in 2021 regardless of the conclusion to the first. Hearn has stated that both men are in agreement over the finances and that a deal in principle has been struck.

Where will Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury take place?

The delay will allow plenty of time for fans to return to stadiums and arenas once government restrictions lift. A ticket to Joshua v Fury will be too tempting for promoters to sell before entire stadiums can be filled with fans.

When asked about a venue for the occasion, Hearn told Sky Sports: “There are discussions with various sites.

“From a common-sense point of view and without knowing how a deal works, everyone will say Britain is the place to hold the fight.

“But it is the world heavyweight championship – there will be all sorts of offers from across the world, and there have been already.

Advertisement

“The venue is another obstacle to overcome.”