Burnley 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Burnley appear to be a filler team to ‘make up the numbers’ as the Premier League is formally completed – but could they aim higher than that?

The Clarets continue to defy all expectations in the top flight following a typically ‘Sean Dyche’ campaign so far.

They sit comfortably in mid-table, but a couple of early wins could set them on course for a far superior finish than to merely scratch the top half.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Burnley’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Burnley fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

Monday 22nd June

Man City v Burnley (8:00pm) Sky Sports

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6:00pm) Sky Sports

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8:00pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 4th July

Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Wednesday 8th July

West Ham v Burnley (8:00pm)

Saturday 11th July

Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)

Wednesday 15th July

Burnley v Wolves (8:00pm)

Saturday 18th July

Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sunday 26th July

Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)

Watch Burnley on TV and live stream

All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.

Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky’s games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.

For all the latest details on how to watch Burnley, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.

Burnley kit 2019/20

Burnley are returning to Umbro for the first time since 1981 with their new 2019/20 kit. The classic claret remains on the home kit and Burnley revealed there was an 11 per cent increase in sales compared to their previous kit launch.

And their away kit is a light blue short with patterned chest.

Check out the Burnley kit here.

Behind The Scenes Video: Umbro Kit Shoothttps://t.co/F2Nh7yAklY — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 3, 2019

Burnley transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Erik Pieters (Stoke City) – £1m

(Stoke City) – £1m Jay Rodriguez (West Bromwich Albion) – £5m

(West Bromwich Albion) – £5m Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Leeds United) – £2.48m

(Leeds United) – £2.48m Josh Brownhill (Bristol City) – £9m

OUT

Anders Lindegaard – Released

– Released Jon Walters – Retired

– Retired Peter Crouch – Released

– Released Steven Defour (Royal Antwerp) – Free

(Royal Antwerp) – Free Tom Heaton (Aston Villa) – £7.92m

(Aston Villa) – £7.92m Nahki Wells (Bristol City) – £4.2m

(Bristol City) – £4.2m Stephen Ward (Stoke City) – Free

Burnley stadium facts

Name: Turf Moor

Capacity: 22,546

Location: Burnley

Year opened: 1883

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 73 yards