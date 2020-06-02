F1 2020 calendar updated – eight races and season dates confirmed

A brand new Formula 1 2020 calendar has been devised ahead of a return to action.

Eight races have been confirmed, including a double-header at Silverstone, as the motorsport championship prepares to finally kick-start the season.

The Australian Grand Prix should have hosted the opening race of the 2020 calendar in March, but was cancelled on the eve of practice after one of the F1 team members fell ill with the virus.

The latest news of a revised calendar will bring a spot of joy to fans around the world who will be longing for a slice of their favourite sport.

Check out newly revised F1 2020 calendar below.

F1 2020 calendar

Updated: Tuesday 2nd June

Round 1 – Austria

Date: 3rd – 5th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

Round 2 – Austria

Date: 10th – 12th July

Track: Red Bull Ring

Round 3 – Hungary

Date: 17th – 19th July

Track: Hungaroring

Round 4 – Great Britain

Date: 31st July – 2nd August

Track: Silverstone

Round 5 – Great Britain

Date: 7th – 9th August

Track: Silverstone

Round 6 – Spain

Date: 14th – 16th August

Track: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Round 7 – Belgium

Date: 28th – 30th August

Track: Spa

Round 8 – Italy

Date: 4th – 6th September

Track: Monza

More races will be announced in the coming weeks…

When will the Formula 1 season end?

By the end of this calendar, eight races will have taken place instead of the originally planned 15. A further seven races were due to be held after 6th September – the date for the Italian Grand Prix – and they can all be expected to go ahead in some capacity, potentially within the same time frame as originally intended.

However, the eight races confirmed are all based in Europe, making the complex logistics easier to navigate than the final stretch of the calendar – a world tour ranging from Singapore to Brazil, from Russia to Mexico. Much will depend on whether the restart is a smooth one, and if it goes off without a hitch, the case will build for more races further afield, by which point the progress of the virus may have hopefully slowed.