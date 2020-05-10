Accessibility Links

How to watch Space Jam featuring The Last Dance star Michael Jordan

The Last Dance has drawn to a close but Space Jam – Michael Jordan's true masterpiece – is available to watch online

Space jam

The Last Dance has introduced a whole new generation to the global phenomenon that is Michael Jordan.

Not only is Jordan the greatest player to grace a basketball court, but he has gone on to become one of the most marketable athletes in history.

His Air Jordan shoe range has surged in sales since The Last Dance aired, but we can’t talk about Jordan without discussing his greatest impact on pop culture – Space Jam.

It’s ludicrous, it’s PR genius, it’s Jordan and Bugs Bunny teaming up to beat an opposing basketball team of space goons – and it’s available to watch online around the world.

How to watch Space Jam in UK

Space Jam is available to watch on Netflix in the UK. In fact, it arrived on the streaming service the same day as the first episodes of The Last Dance. A coincidence, of course!

How to watch Space Jam in US

Unfortunately for US viewers, Space Jam is not on Netflix. You can rent the movie from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play Store for $3.99.

When is Space Jam 2 coming out?

Space Jam 2 is happening under the title ‘Space Jame: A New Legacy’. The film will feature LeBron James in the main role, with a host of NBA stars lined up for cameo appearances.

The film is scheduled to be released in July 2021, though it remains to be seen whether the coronavirus backlog could cause any delays.

Will Michael Jordan appear in Space Jam 2?

It remains to be seen whether Jordan will appear in the sequel. It’s highly unlikely there won’t be at least an obvious tip of the hat to MJ, but whether the original main man will actually appear is anyone’s guess right now.

All about Space Jam

Space jam
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
