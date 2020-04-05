WrestleMania 36: How to watch WrestleMania 36 for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WrestleMania 36 is one of the only major events in the world set to go ahead in the coming weeks, with fans around the world in need of entertainment.

The coronavirus pandemic has swept across the world, and while there are more significant issues caused by the virus than cancelled sports events, many will relish the chance to soak up a night of drama in the form of WrestleMania.

Updated WrestleMania 36 card

There are plenty of huge storylines ready to play out and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WrestleMania 36 on TV and online.

Where will WrestleMania 36 take place?

WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, USA without a live audience.

It was due to be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The stadium has a seating capacity of more than 65,000 and had sold out for the huge night of sports entertainment, but due to the ban on large gatherings, a decision had to be made.

What time does WrestleMania 36 start?

WrestleMania 36 is split into TWO shows and will start at 10:30pm (UK time) on Saturday 4th April and Sunday 5th April.

How can I watch WrestleMania 36 in the UK?

WrestleMania 36 will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Full WrestleMania live coverage is available on the free trial.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans will also be able to purchase WrestleMania 36 on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off fee.

WrestleMania 36 card

Expected card. Subject to change

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory v The Street Profits (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Elias v King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler

Who won WrestleMania 35?

Becky Lynch was the big winner at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to claim both the WWE SmackDown and Raw Women’s Championship belts.

Other winners included Seth Rollins (WWE Universal Championship), Finn Balor (WWE Intercontinental Championship), and Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship).

Are any celebrity cameos expected?

WrestleMania is known just as well for its celebrity guest appearances as it is for its wrestling.

Speculation will be rife as ever going into the event, but past stars vary from Cyndi Lauper and Snoop Dogg to Donald Trump…

Of course, the current situation will make celebrity cameos near-impossible to pull off. WWE has a penchant for a mad surprise, but it would be truly remarkable if they manage to introduce a celeb to proceedings for this one.