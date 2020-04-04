WrestleMania 36 card – updated: Full list of matches

WrestleMania 36 is ready to explode onto our screens this weekend with two nights of action for fans to savour.

The sporting calendar has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but WWE have worked tirelessly to bring their showpiece event to life behind closed doors with millions around the world set to tune in.

Watch WrestleMania 36 for free

The card has changed and updated in recent days due to some superstars being out of action for the big events, but the show will go on, and this is how it’s all shaping up…

WrestleMania 36 card

Expected card. Subject to change.

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre v Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman v Goldberg (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair v Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler v Becky Lynch (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans v Sasha Banks v Naomi v Tamina v Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory v The Street Profits (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan v Sami Zayn (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge v Randy Orton

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker v AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena v “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz and John Morrison (c) v The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) v The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso)

Tag Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) v Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Elias v King Baron Corbin

Bobby Lashley (with Lana) v Aleister Black

Otis v Dolph Ziggler