WrestleMania 36 venue moved – but won’t be cancelled

WrestleMania 36 is not cancelled, but will move venue from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

WWE’s centrepiece show will instead take place without a live audience at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

An official statement from the company read: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place.

“However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view.

“Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

