Coronavirus in sport: Live updates – Euro 2020 & French Open postponed, Olympics statement

The sporting world is in a state of paralysis as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

More events are being cancelled each day with March all-but written off and April events under threat.

Tuesday 17th March

French Open tennis postponed until September

The second major of the tennis season has been postponed, perhaps inevitably. The famous clay-court tournament that was set to take place in May in Paris has been rescheduled to start on the 20th September and run through until 4th October 2020. Now at this stage we have no idea if Wimbledon will be affected by coronavirus, but if it were to take place as normal in the summer, this would be an unprecedented change of order in the major tennis tournaments.

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

IOC insist Olympic Games will go ahead as planned in 2020

The Olympic Games are still set to go ahead uninterrupted in July following a bold statement by the International Olympic Committee. They say they are continuing to monitor the situation “24/7” but that as things stand they intend for the event to start as originally planned on 24th July in Japan.

OC president Thomas Bach said: “The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern.

“All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams.

“We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a community.”

UEFA confirms Euro 2020 postponement

The showpiece international football event which was due to celebrate its 60th birthday in June and July with matches taking place across the continent has been pushed back 12 months to 2021. This will be a huge disappointment for football fans and the teams that were expecting to take place in the tournament, but will perhaps give more bandwidth for fixtures over the summer allowing domestic footballing tournaments like the Premier League to be completed if conditions improve.

Grand National cancelled, no plans to run behind closed doors

Horse racing has been called off in the UK until the end of April, including the cancellation of the Grand National at Aintree. The Grand National is one of the most famous horse racing events in the world, with the 4 mile plus steeplechase attracting huge audiences on TV in the UK and globally, and is one of the biggest betting days of the year. This is a massive blow for horse racing – and is the first time the race has been cancelled since the end of the Second World War.

WrestleMania 36 relocated but not cancelled

WWE’s showpiece event of the year, WrestleMania 36, will go ahead at the WWE Performance Center without a live audience. So, sports entertainment fans have a little cheer in these dark times with the news that the showpiece event in the wrestling calendar will still be available to millions of TV fans all over the world, even if it may be a somewhat strange atmosphere without crowds cheering the superstars on.

