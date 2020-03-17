Coronavirus in football: Live updates – Euro 2021 confirmed, new Champions League final date?

Football is over. For now. The coronavirus pandemic continues to ripple around the world, and sport is grinding to an unceremonious halt.

Premier League and Football League teams, as well as countless others around the world are waiting patiently for the green light to resume operations, but it may be some time before the beautiful game returns to pitches across the globe.

Coronavirus in sport live blog

With so much information flying around, RadioTimes.com will be constantly updating the feed below with updates, cancellations, selected tweets and more as football reels from to ongoing crisis.

Coronavirus in football live updates

Today’s headlines:

Euro 2020 postponed by UEFA

FA support decision to suspend Euro 2020

New Champions League final date proposed?

Tuesday 17th March

Does the Champions League final have a new date?

Italian journalist Adriano Del Monte has suggested that the Champions League final may have a new date – and it’s far sooner than you may expect.

He believes the game – scheduled for May 29th – has only been knocked back a month, despite the tournament being frozen in the round of 16 phase.

If the season restarts at the beginning of April, there may be a chance, though with the peak of the pandemic yet to arrive, the situation remains unclear.

???? #UCL Final new date: June 27 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) March 17, 2020

FA support UEFA decision to postpone Euro 2020

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has spoken following the decision by UEFA to postpone Euro 2020 for 12 months.

He said: “People’s health and wellbeing has to be the primary concern for all of us, so we fully support UEFA’s decision to postpone Euro 2020,” he said.

“We’ll be considering the implications for all England teams and our organisation over the coming days, including any implications on the date of the 2021 women’s Euro which we are very proud to be hosting.

“We’ll continue to work in collaboration with the PL, EFL and our football partners on the scenarios that could follow UEFA’s decision today and ensure we’re ready to put them into immediate action once it is appropriate to do so.

“Until then, we’ll continue to follow the advice of government and the health authorities.”

UEFA confirms Euro 2020 postponement

The showpiece international event has been pushed back 12 months to 2021.

