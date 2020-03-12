Liverpool 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Complete guide to Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League season including fixtures, TV and live stream details
Liverpool are in the driving seat for the Premier League title – can they power through until May?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Liverpool’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Liverpool fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
March
16: Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
21: Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
April
5: Man City v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
12: Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
20: Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
25: Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm)
May
2: Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
9: Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
17: Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Liverpool kit 2019/20
The Reds have been prompt in releasing their kits for 2019/20.
A fresh home design will see the incorporation of pinstripes while the away shirt is a sharp white look. The Liverpool third kit is black with neon blue trim.
Check out the pictures of the new Liverpool kit for 2019/20.
Don’t just feel it. Don’t just say it. Live it.
The new #NBFootball @LFC 19-20 Home Kit. Available globally: 09.05.19. #LiveIt pic.twitter.com/pW4tblwDg5
— New Balance Football (@NBFootball) April 18, 2019
Liverpool transfer news
Done deals will appear here as they are completed
IN
Adrian (West Ham United) – Free
Andy Lonergan (Middlesbrough) – Free
Sepp van den Berg (PEC Zwolle) – £1.3m
Takumi Minamino (Red Bull Salzburg) – £7.65m
OUT
Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) – Loan
Rafael Camacho (Sporting) – Undisclosed
Marko Grujic (Hertha BSC) – Loan + £1.8m fee
Danny Ings (Southampton) – £20m
Alberto Moreno (Villarreal) – Free
Daniel Sturridge – Released
Adam Bogdan – Released
Connor Randall – Released
Kamil Grabara (Huddersfield Town) – Loan
Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge) – £6.3m
Ryan Kent (Rangers) – £6.5m
Ben Woodburn (Oxford United) – Loan
Ovie Ejaria (Reading) – Loan
Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) – Loan + £2.4m fee
Taiwo Awoniyi (1.FSV Mainz) – Loan + £450k fee
Check out our Liverpool transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.
How to watch Liverpool games on TV and live streaming
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.
You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.
You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.
NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.
BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.
Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.
Liverpool stadium facts
Name: Anfield
Capacity: 54,074
Location: Liverpool
Year opened: 1884
Pitch dimensions: 110 x 75 yards
Liverpool 2019/20 season preview
How will Liverpool fare in 2019/20?