Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online
Complete Championship UK TV coverage guide to the season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Championship is once again proving itself as one of the greatest football leagues in the world.
Millions will flock to the Premier League as their default football fix, but the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier football continues to draw in fans around the world.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.
How to watch Championship 2019/20 games on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels – plus the Sky Go app – filled with live sport including Championship games throughout the season.
Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch all the action through NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
Championship fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.
Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.
Friday 13th March
Fulham v Brentford (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 14th March
West Brom v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Blackburn v Bristol City
Huddersfield v Wigan
Hull v Charlton
Luton v Preston
Middlesbrough v Swansea
Millwall v Derby
QPR v Barnsley
Reading v Stoke
Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest
Sunday 15th March
Cardiff v Leeds (1:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Tuesday 17th March
Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Charlton v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Derby v Reading (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wednesday 18th March
Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Swansea v Luton (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
QPR v Fulham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Barnsley v Blackburn
Birmingham v Huddersfield
Cardiff v Charlton
Hull v Middlesbrough
Leeds v Luton
Millwall v Swansea
Preston v Derby
Reading v Brentford
Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom
Wigan v Stoke
Sunday 22nd March
Nottingham Forest v Bristol City Sky Sports / NOW TV
Friday 3rd April
Blackburn v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Saturday 4th April
Bristol City v Cardiff (12:30pm)
Derby v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV
Brentford v Wigan
Charlton v Millwall
Fulham v Birmingham
Huddersfield v Preston
Luton v Reading
Middlesbrough v QPR
Stoke v Barnsley
Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Hull
Friday 10th April – Good Friday
Millwall v Middlesbrough (1:00pm)
Birmingham v Swansea
Brentford v Charlton
Bristol City v Hull
Cardiff v Blackburn
Leeds v Stoke
Luton v Barnsley
Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Reading v Huddersfield
Sheffield Wednesday v Preston
West Brom v Derby
Wigan v QPR
Monday 13th April – Easter Monday
Barnsley v Wigan
Blackburn v West Brom
Charlton v Reading
Derby v Brentford
Huddersfield v Luton
Hull v Millwall
Middlesbrough v Bristol City
Preston v Nottingham Forest
QPR v Sheffield Wednesday
Stoke v Birmingham
Swansea v Leeds
Tuesday 14th April
Fulham v Cardiff (7:45pm)
Saturday 18th April
Birmingham v Charlton
Brentford v Preston
Bristol City v Stoke
Cardiff v Derby
Leeds v Barnsley
Luton v QPR
Millwall v Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Swansea
Reading v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield
West Brom v Fulham
Wigan v Hull
Saturday 25th April
Derby v Leeds (1:00pm)
Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Blackburn v Reading
Charlton v Wigan
Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield v West Brom
Hull v Luton
Middlesbrough v Cardiff
Preston v Birmingham
QPR v Millwall
Stoke v Brentford
Swansea v Bristol City
Saturday 2nd May
Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)
Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)
Bristol City v Preston (12:30pm)
Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)
Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)
Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)
Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)
Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)
Reading v Swansea (12:30pm)
Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)
West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)
Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)
Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20
Monday 25th May
Championship play-off final