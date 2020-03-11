Championship TV fixtures 2019/20: Sky Sports listings for every match live on TV and online

The Championship is once again proving itself as one of the greatest football leagues in the world.

Advertisement

Millions will flock to the Premier League as their default football fix, but the wildly unpredictable nature of second-tier football continues to draw in fans around the world.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports listings and schedules as well as links to our exciting match previews and score predictions.

How to watch Championship 2019/20 games on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels – plus the Sky Go app – filled with live sport including Championship games throughout the season.

Sky customers can add the Football and Premier League channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch all the action through NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

Championship fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information will be updated throughout the season.

Kick-off 3:00pm unless otherwise stated. Televised matches in bold.

Friday 13th March

Fulham v Brentford (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday 14th March

West Brom v Birmingham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Blackburn v Bristol City

Huddersfield v Wigan

Hull v Charlton

Luton v Preston

Middlesbrough v Swansea

Millwall v Derby

QPR v Barnsley

Reading v Stoke

Sheffield Wednesday v Nottingham Forest

Sunday 15th March

Cardiff v Leeds (1:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Tuesday 17th March

Barnsley v Millwall (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Brentford v West Brom (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Bristol City v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Charlton v QPR (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Derby v Reading (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wednesday 18th March

Birmingham v Hull (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Leeds v Fulham (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Preston v Cardiff (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Swansea v Luton (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Wigan v Blackburn (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Stoke v Middlesbrough (8:00pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday 21st March

QPR v Fulham (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Barnsley v Blackburn

Birmingham v Huddersfield

Cardiff v Charlton

Hull v Middlesbrough

Leeds v Luton

Millwall v Swansea

Preston v Derby

Reading v Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday v West Brom

Wigan v Stoke

Sunday 22nd March

Nottingham Forest v Bristol City Sky Sports / NOW TV

Friday 3rd April

Blackburn v Leeds (7:45pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Saturday 4th April

Bristol City v Cardiff (12:30pm)

Derby v Nottingham Forest (12:30pm) Sky Sports / NOW TV

Brentford v Wigan

Charlton v Millwall

Fulham v Birmingham

Huddersfield v Preston

Luton v Reading

Middlesbrough v QPR

Stoke v Barnsley

Swansea v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Hull

Friday 10th April – Good Friday

Millwall v Middlesbrough (1:00pm)

Birmingham v Swansea

Brentford v Charlton

Bristol City v Hull

Cardiff v Blackburn

Leeds v Stoke

Luton v Barnsley

Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Reading v Huddersfield

Sheffield Wednesday v Preston

West Brom v Derby

Wigan v QPR

Monday 13th April – Easter Monday

Barnsley v Wigan

Blackburn v West Brom

Charlton v Reading

Derby v Brentford

Huddersfield v Luton

Hull v Millwall

Middlesbrough v Bristol City

Preston v Nottingham Forest

QPR v Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke v Birmingham

Swansea v Leeds

Tuesday 14th April

Fulham v Cardiff (7:45pm)

Saturday 18th April

Birmingham v Charlton

Brentford v Preston

Bristol City v Stoke

Cardiff v Derby

Leeds v Barnsley

Luton v QPR

Millwall v Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Swansea

Reading v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield

West Brom v Fulham

Wigan v Hull

Saturday 25th April

Derby v Leeds (1:00pm)

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Blackburn v Reading

Charlton v Wigan

Fulham v Sheffield Wednesday

Huddersfield v West Brom

Hull v Luton

Middlesbrough v Cardiff

Preston v Birmingham

QPR v Millwall

Stoke v Brentford

Swansea v Bristol City

Saturday 2nd May

Birmingham v Derby (12:30pm)

Brentford v Barnsley (12:30pm)

Bristol City v Preston (12:30pm)

Cardiff v Hull (12:30pm)

Leeds v Charlton (12:30pm)

Luton v Blackburn (12:30pm)

Millwall v Huddersfield (12:30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Stoke (12:30pm)

Reading v Swansea (12:30pm)

Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough (12:30pm)

West Brom v QPR (12:30pm)

Wigan v Fulham (12:30pm)

Advertisement

Championship play-offs on TV in 2019/20

Monday 25th May

Championship play-off final