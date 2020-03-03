When is Soccer Aid 2020? How to watch on TV and online

Soccer Aid is back in 2020 for another all-star clash in support of UNICEF.

An eclectic mix of former sports stars and celebrities – including Usain Bolt, Olly Murs and Roberto Carlos – have been confirmed for the event with plenty more to be announced in the coming weeks.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Soccer Aid.

When is Soccer Aid 2020?

Soccer Aid takes place on Saturday 6th June 2020.

What time is Soccer Aid 2020?

An exact time is yet to be confirmed.

Where is Soccer Aid 2020?

The game will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester – home to Manchester United.

Watch Soccer Aid on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV.

Watch Soccer Aid online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Soccer Aid teams

Check out our full guide to Soccer Aid celebrities and professionals who will line up for England and the World XIs.