Who’s in the Soccer Aid 2020 line-up? Full England and World XI teams of celebs and professionals

Soccer Aid will return for the ninth edition of the charity football showdown in June with celebrities and former players set for battle at Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

The initial list of confirmed celebrities has been released as Usain Bolt returns for more in 2020 while Olly Murs is also among the squad after a knee injury meant he missed out last year.

From actors to comedians, from Love Island icons to Brazilian football legends, expect a surreal encounter between England and World XIs.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the team sheets ahead of the big game.

England XI Soccer Aid squad

More celebrities to be confirmed for both teams ahead of Soccer Aid 2020

England XI manager

Sam Allardyce – Football manager

The former England manager returns to the dugout after taking charge of the England side in last year’s game.

Soccer Aid celebrities

Olly Murs – Singer

Murs missed out in 2019 following a knee injury and will be desperate to impress on his return to the line-up.

Danny Jones – McFly singer

Last year, Jones told RadioTimes.com he was the fastest player in a training session that included Usain Bolt.

Lee Mack – Comedian

Mack is a regular on panel shows including Would I Lie To You? but will be excited to prove his footballing prowess on the big stage.

Tom Davis – Actor

Most famous for his role as DI Sleet on Murder in Successville, Davis is making his Soccer Aid debut.

Joel Dommett – Comedian/TV presenter

Fresh from presenting The Masked Singer, Dommett will have nothing to hide behind during the match.

Russell Howard – Comedian

The popular stand-up comedian and Mock The Week regular will make his first appearance for the England Soccer Aid XI.

Soccer Aid professionals

Casey Stoney – Man Utd Women manager

Former Lioness Stoney made 130 appearances for the England team between 2000-2017 and is the current boss of Man Utd Women.

Kelly Smith – Former Arsenal footballer

Another former Lioness will have a chance to roar at Old Trafford with 46 goals in 117 appearances for England during her career.

World XI Soccer Aid Squad

World XI manager

Harry Redknapp – Football manager

The former Tottenham boss and King of the Jungle Redknapp returns to guide the World XI.

Soccer Aid celebrities

Usain Bolt – Fastest man in history

100m in 9.58 seconds. Need we say any more?

Kem Cetinay – Love Island star

The reality TV star scored in last year’s game and will hope for similar success this time around.

Mo Gilligan – Comedian

Host of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, this comedian will be no laughing matter when the teams take to the pitch.

Soccer Aid professionals

Patrice Evra – Former Man Utd footballer

The eccentric former United hero has become an social media sensation since retiring from football. He won five Premier League titles with United.

Jaap Stam – Former Man Utd footballer

Part of the iconic treble-winning (Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup) Man Utd team in 1998/99, he will be given a rapturous welcome on his return to the north west.

Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid footballer

A true legend of the 90s. Roberto Carlos was one of the world’s finest players of his day with a wicked left foot and penchant for a stunning free-kick.