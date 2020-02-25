Formula E calendar and TV guide
Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.
British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races while Maximilian Gunther and Mitch Evans have also stood on the top step this season, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Morocco next?
RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.
Formula E 2019/20 calendar
Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco
Friday 28th February 2020
Practice 1 – 3:40pm
Saturday 29th February 2020
Practice 2 – 7:55am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website)
Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website / Eurosport 1)
RACE – 1:30pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, website / Eurosport 2)
Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy
Date: Saturday 4th April 2020
Race 8: Paris ePrix, France
Date: Saturday 18th April 2020
Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea
Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020
Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia
Date: Saturday 6th June 2020
Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany
Date: Sunday 21st June 2020
Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States
Date: Saturday 11th July 2020
Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Saturday 25th July 2020
Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Sunday 26th July 2020
How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream
BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.
In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.
Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.
If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.
Formula E results
Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)
Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile
Winner: MAX GUNTHER (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico
Winner: MITCH EVANS (Panasonic Jaguar Racing)