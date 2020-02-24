Man City 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Manchester City’s hopes of defending their Premier League title are fading, but can they mount a late surge and close the gap to leaders Liverpool?

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Man City’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Man City fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

February

26: CL – Real Madrid v Man City (8:00pm) BT Sport

March

1: Man City v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

7: Man Utd v Man City (3:00pm)

14: Man City v Burnley (3:00pm)

17: CL – Man City v Real Madrid (8:00pm) BT Sport

21: Chelsea v Man City (3:00pm)

April

4: Man City v Liverpool (3:00pm)

11: Southampton v Man City (3:00pm)

18: Man City v Newcastle (3:00pm)

25: Brighton v Man City (3:00pm)

May

2: Man City v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

9: Watford v Man City (3:00pm)

17: Man City v Norwich (3:00pm)

Man City kit 2019/20

Puma have taken over from Nike as the new kit manufacturers of Man City.

And Puma have released their kits, with the home shirt sporting a purple trim on a sky blue background. The away kit this season is black, while the third kit is expected to be a blend of yellow and red… much like a rhubarb and custard sweet!

Check out the Man City kits here.

Man City transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Rodri (Atletico Madrid) – £62.5m

Angelino (PSV Eindhoven) – £5.3m

Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew) – £7m

Joao Cancelo (Juventus) – £58m

Pedro Porro (Girona) – £10m

Ryotaro Meshino (Gamba Osaka) – £900k

OUT

Patrick Roberts (Norwich City) – Loan

Jack Harrison (Leeds United) – Loan

Vincent Kompany (Anderlecht) – Player-manager

Fabian Delph (Everton) – Undisclosed

Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) – £15m

Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford) – Compensation

Manu Garcia (Gijon) – £3.6m

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – £1.5m

Danilo (Juventus) – £33.3m

Angelino (RB Leipzig) – Loan

Eliaquim Mangala (Valencia) – Free

Check out our Man City transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Man City games on TV and live streaming

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Man City stadium facts

Name: Etihad Stadium

Capacity: 55,097

Location: Manchester

Year opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 116 x 77 yards

Man City 2019/20 season preview

How will Man City fare in 2019/20?

Advertisement

Check out our Man City season preview