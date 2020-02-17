Arsenal 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Arsenal need a big second half of the season if they are to claw their way into contention for a Champions League place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.

Arsenal fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.

February

20: EL – Olympiakos v Arsenal (8:00pm) BT Sport

23: Arsenal v Everton (4:30pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

27: EL – Arsenal v Olympiakos (8:00pm) BT Sport

March

1: Man City v Arsenal (2:00pm) Sky Sports & NOW TV

7: Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)

14: Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

21: Southampton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

April

4: Arsenal v Norwich City (3:00pm)

11: Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)

18: Arsenal v Leicester City (3:00pm)

25: Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)

May

2: Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)

9: Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

17: Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Arsenal kit 2019/20

Official images of the new Arsenal kits were revealed over the summer – and the kits are a throw-back to the style of the late 1980s.

The iconic Arsenal red remains on the home shirt, while the away shirt is yellow. Adidas have certainly caught the eye as Arsenal’s new kit manufacturers.

Check out the three Arsenal kits here!

Arsenal transfer news

Done deals will appear here as they are completed

IN

Gabriel Martinelli (Ituano) – Undisclosed

Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid) – Loan

William Saliba (St Etienne) – £27m

Nicolas Pepe (Lille) – £72m

Kieran Tierney (Celtic) – £24m

David Luiz (Chelsea) – £8m

Pablo Mari (Flamengo) – Loan + £4.5m fee

Cedric Soares (Southampton) – Loan

OUT

Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) – Free transfer

Petr Cech – Retired

Danny Welbeck – Released

Stephan Lichtsteiner – Released

Cohen Bramall (Colchester United) – Free

William Saliba (St Etienne) – Loan

Mohamed Elneny (Besiktas) – Loan

Krystian Bielik (Derby) – £7.3m

David Ospina (Napoli) – £3.1m

Alex Iwobi (Everton) – £27.3m

Laurent Koscielny (Bordeaux) – £4.5m

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) – Loan + £2.7m fee

Carl Jenkinson (Nottingham Forest) – £2m

Takuma Asano (Partizan) – £900k

Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) – £225k

Konstantinos Mavropanos (FC Nuremberg) – Loan

Dejan Iliev (Jagiellona) – Loan

Check out our Arsenal transfer news round-up for details on the latest rumours.

How to watch Arsenal games on TV and live streaming

Sky Sports subscribers can access a range of channels filled with live sport including top flight games each week.

You will also be able to stream matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV gives you all the access to Sky Sports channels without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Europa League.

BT Broadband customers can add it to their existing contracts for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

Amazon Prime will air 20 games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the online giant wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have purchased the rights to show every match from the Boxing Day round of games live, as well as another weekend of matches in the lead up to Christmas.

Arsenal stadium facts

Name: The Emirates

Capacity: 60,260

Location: London

Year opened: 2006

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Arsenal 2019/20 season preview

How will Arsenal fare in 2019/20?

Check out our Arsenal season preview