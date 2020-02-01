Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. How to watch Wales v Italy on TV and live stream

How to watch Wales v Italy on TV and live stream

Wales will open the 2020 Six Nations tournament with clash against Italy

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Wales

Wales will hope to kick-start their Six Nations title defence in style when they host Italy in the tournament opener.

Advertisement

Warren Gatland has departed and new coach Wayne Pivac has huge shoes to fill. He will hope for a drama-free Six Nations debut against the typical whipping boys, Italy.

Dan Biggar will be expected to inspire Wales throughout the tournament, so too captain Alun Wyn Jones, though confidence in Wales’ ability to defend their crown has waned in recent months.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wales v Italy Six Nations game live on TV and online.

sport

What time is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Wales v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One (from 1:40pm) and S4C (from 1:30pm).

How to live stream Wales v Italy

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

Preview: Wales v Italy – how to watch and live stream

Preview: Ireland v Scotland – how to watch and live stream

Advertisement

Preview: France v England – how to watch and live stream

Tags

All about Six Nations Rugby

Six Nations
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Olympics

Sport calendar 2020 Your complete guide to sport on TV this year

Will Arnett's BoJack Horseman (Netflix, HF)

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

FAWSL trophy

Football FA Women's Super League fixtures and TV guide

2020 Formula 1 race calendar

Motorsport Formula 1 race calendar and TV guide