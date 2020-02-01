Dan Biggar will be expected to inspire Wales throughout the tournament, so too captain Alun Wyn Jones, though confidence in Wales’ ability to defend their crown has waned in recent months.

What time is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Wales v Italy?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One (from 1:40pm) and S4C (from 1:30pm).

How to live stream Wales v Italy

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Six Nations fixtures this weekend

