How to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and live stream

Ireland will hope to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 with a strong showing in their Six Nations opener against Scotland.

Coach Andy Farrell and captain Johnny Sexton will be determined to rebuild momentum that was shattered with a poor showing at the World Cup in Japan.

They enter the game as favourites with Scotland in disarray following a feud between star man Finn Russell and coach Gregor Townsend.

Reports have hinted at major disputes between the pair, culminating in Russell being axed from the squad after a breach of team protocol on a night out and missing a training session.

Ireland will hope to capitalise on the situation with a commanding win to ease their campaign into life.

What time is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm on Saturday 1st February 2020.

What channel is Ireland v Scotland?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:00pm.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

