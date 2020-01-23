How to watch and live stream Hull v Chelsea

Chelsea face Hull in the FA Cup fourth round with a much-changed XI expected to start this weekend.

The Blues were held to a 2-2 draw against 10-man Arsenal during midweek with Frank Lampard exasperated by his side’s inability to take their chances.

To make matters worse, Tammy Abraham suffered a knock that is likely to keep him out of the journey.

Hull have been a middling side in the Championship this season, largely inspired by key man Jarrod Bowen who has recorded 16 goals and six assists in the league alone this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hull v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Hull v Chelsea?

Hull v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 25th January 2020.

What channel is Hull v Chelsea?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:00pm.

How to live stream Hull v Chelsea

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Bowen has the ability to cause problems for Chelsea’s nervous backline, but the visitors boast an impressive array of backup options all capable of finding the net.

The Blues will not enjoy their day at the KCOM, but they should still come through the task with a good result.

Prediction: Hull 1-2 Chelsea