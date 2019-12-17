Liverpool v Monterrey: How to watch Club World Cup semi-final on TV and live stream

Liverpool begin their Club World Cup tournament in a semi-final encounter with Monterrey.

The Reds have taken a full strength squad to participate in the controversial tournament which has clashed in the schedule with the Carabao Cup quarter-finals less than 24 hours previous.

An inexperienced Liverpool XI will have already gone toe-to-toe with Aston Villa in the domestic competition, leaving Jurgen Klopp and the gang to get the job done in the Middle East.

CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey will approach the game in high spirits but remain clear underdogs in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Monterrey game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Monterrey?

Liverpool v Monterrey will kick off at 5:30pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Monterrey on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 5:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool will be determined to add further silverware to their glittering trophy cabinet.

The Reds prioritised this over the Carabao Cup, demonstrating how much they want the title, regardless of its questionable prestige,

They will simply have too much for Monterrey across the board.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Monterrey