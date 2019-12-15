When is Sports Personality of the Year 2019? How to vote, watch on BBC, SPOTY shortlist, date and time

Sports Personality of the Year has arrived with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan and Clare Balding set to present the 2019 edition celebrating all forms of British and global sport.

Viewers will be in charge of who lifts the biggest prizes on the night, and we’ve got you covered with how to go about choosing your favourite sports stars.

has rounded up everything you need to know about BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019.

When is Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place at 7:00pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

Where is Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

The event will be held at P&J Live, a brand new 10,000-capacity arena in Aberdeen, Scotland.

How to watch Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

Fans can tune in to watch the ceremony on BBC1 from 7:00pm.

You can also live stream the event via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sports Personality of the Year 2019 shortlist

How to vote for Sports Personality of the Year 2019?

Details are yet to be confirmed, but the ceremony is expected to follow the same pattern as the 2018 format.

Viewers can vote online or by phone when voting opens on the night. The vote will only be open during the Sports Personality broadcast itself, and the numbers will not be revealed before the night.

Once voting opens, the easiest way to pick your favourite is to go to the Sports Personality website.

You will also be able to vote by phone. No text voting will be available on the night.

We’ll bring you all the latest details when they are confirmed.

Sports Personality of the Year 2019 categories

Sports Personality of the Year

Greatest Sporting Moment

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason award

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement award

Who won Sports Personality of the Year 2018?

Geraint Thomas won Sports Personality of the Year 2018 following his immense victory in the Tour de France.