Who is Raheem Sterling? Meet Man City footballer and BBC SPOTY nominee – plus how to vote

Raheem Sterling has earned a place on the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominee list following a year of staggering form for club and country.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up his top achievements in 2019 plus full information on how to vote for him.

Raheem Sterling in 2019

Sterling has enjoyed incredible success on both a team and personal level in 2019 with Manchester City and England.

He was a key cog in guiding City to the domestic treble – Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup – and was in turn named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

The 25-year-old racked up 25 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season – comfortably his best season in terms of sheer output.

After struggling at the start of his England career, he stepped up to play a strong part in England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with eight goals and seven assists.

Away from the field, Sterling has been widely praised for his public fight to kick racism out of football.

How to vote for Raheem Sterling in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on Sunday 15th December.

The public will then be able to vote online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

A number will be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick – there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees

