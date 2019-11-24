St Johnstone v Aberdeen: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Aberdeen travel to beleaguered St Johnstone on Sunday seeking to make it four league wins on the bounce.

Advertisement

The Dons look destined for third place in the Scottish Premiership this season.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FOOTBALL TIMES PODCAST: Apple / Spotify / Acast

But St Johnstone are floundering at the bottom of the table and are mired in the relegation zone.

Sunday’s clash could see the hosts win a third game in four, which would greatly boost their survival hopes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Johnstone v Aberdeen game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is the St Johnstone v Aberdeen game?

St Johnstone v Aberdeen will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday 24th November 2019.

How to watch and live stream St Johnstone v Aberdeen

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 2:30pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Aberdeen are heavy favourites to win this clash but may find St Johnstone a worthy opponent on Sunday.

After all, the hosts have won two of their last three games to reignite their season.

St Johnstone beat Hamilton and Hearts before the international break, indicating they can hold their own this term.

Yes, Aberdeen are a much tougher opposition and Hibs earned a 4-1 victory at McDiarmid Park last time out.

But the impetus will be on Aberdeen to attack here and seek to prise open this home defence. They should win, but it may be closer than you’d expect.

Advertisement

Prediction: St Johnstone 1-2 Aberdeen