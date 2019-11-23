Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 13 preview – including Chelsea v Man City and Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

This was not a normal week for the Premier League…

Advertisement

Football Times returns to previews the upcoming Premier League games on TV with a look at shock new Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, and much more.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE TO FOOTBALL TIMES: Apple / Spotify / Acast

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine digital editor Matthew Ketchell for Week 13.

Michael and Ketch also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 13 including a slow-burning forward stars classed as midfielders and a potentially game-changing straight-swap transfer.

Advertisement

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.