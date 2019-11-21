Copa Libertadores final on BBC: How to watch Flamengo v River Plate free in UK
The Copa Libertadores final takes place this weekend and UK fans have reason to be excited
Flamengo and River Plate face each other in the Copa Libertadores final this weekend and the whole spectacle will be live on BBC for fans in the UK.
Defending champions River Plate are flying the flag for Argentina against Flamengo, who haven’t lifted the trophy since 1981.
Expect fireworks – literally – as the South American giants square off in the South American equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.
As an added bonus, the winning side will qualify for this season’s FIFA Club World Cup and could face Liverpool – who qualified as the Champions of Europe.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Copa Libertadores final on TV and online.
What time is the Copa Libertadores final?
Flamengo v River Plate will kick off at 8:00pm UK time on Saturday 23rd November 2019.
Where is the Copa Libertadores final?
The game will be held at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.
The iconic arena can hold more than 80,000 fans and will be packed out for this weekend’s final showdown.
How to watch the Copa Libertadores final on TV and live stream
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 7:45pm.
You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.