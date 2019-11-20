Aston Villa v Newcastle: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Aston Villa host Newcastle in a Monday Night Football clash with both sides experiencing contrasting fortunes in recent weeks.

Villa had been going along nicely in the Premier League, but three successive defeats have left them perched just above the relegation zone.

Boss Dean Smith will be quick to point out two of those fixtures came against Liverpool and Manchester City, but his side must make the most of games against teams around them, including this one.

Newcastle have picked themselves up from a woeful start to go unbeaten in three, with victories in their last two outings.

Steve Bruce will be determined to build a head of steam going into the festive fixture pile-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Newcastle game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Newcastle?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 8:00pm on Monday 25th November 2019.

How to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Villa performed admirably against Liverpool, but failed to trouble Wolves often enough during their pre-international break clash.

They desperately need to turn up in games against potential table rivals, a message Smith will surely relay to his team ahead of this one.

Newcastle are steadily grinding into gear, but desperately need their plucky frontline of Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin to start providing a consistent flow of goals.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Newcastle