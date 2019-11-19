Scotland v Kazakhstan: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifier on TV and live stream

Scotland face Kazakhstan to conclude their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Tuesday night.

Steve Clarke’s men’s 2-1 win against Cyprus was little more than a consolation following a desperately disappointing qualifying run for the Scots.

Their final clash against Kazakhstan will be a good chance to build confidence ahead of the play-offs in March, however.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Scotland v Kazakhstan game on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Kazakhstan?

Scotland v Kazakhstan will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 19th November 2019.

How to watch Scotland v Kazakhstan on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:40pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A largely shambolic qualifying campaign from Scotland is drawing to a close.

They couldn’t have chosen a kinder group to fall into, but have failed to take advantage.

The Scots slumped to a 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture – one of the lowest points in their history – but they will be determined to restore some form of pride in this one.

Prediction: Scotland 2-0 Kazakhstan